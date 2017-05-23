CC man experiences one of ‘Greatest Show’s’ last performances

1 of 4

To the Press

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its last show over the weekend, ending a 146-year run that delighted generations of families but in recent years has drawn protests by animal rights activists.

Declining attendance and increasing costs were cited as the cause for closing the production, announced by the circus’s parent company in January.

One Charles City man, seeing the opportunity to experience “The Greatest Show on Earth” slipping away forever, attended one of the final productions with family members recently.

“When I read that in January, I knew I had to a part of this historic event,” said Jed Magee.

“Prior to the final show the circus would be in Providence, Rhode Island, where my daughter, Katy, and son Massimo, age 12, live,” Magee said. “I made plans for a trip so we could experience it together.”

Magee is a former attorney from Jefferson and was an Iowa juvenile court judge in the Charles City area district for more than 20 years before fully retiring in 2015.

In addition to enjoying the circus, he is known for his collection of books, art and memorabilia about Abraham Lincoln. He donated the collection to the Greene County Historical Society in his former hometown a year ago.

On May 4, Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center was filled to capacity with about 20,000 people for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey performance, Magee said. People who arrived early were able to mix with the performers on the arena floor.

“There were acrobats, strongmen, stunt bicylists, showgirls and clowns, clowns, clowns,” Magee said. “Anyone who wanted could grab a red rubber nose, be photographed with any performer and seek autographs.”

During the circus’s last show Sunday in New York, many in the audience had tears in their eyes and performers on the show floor hugged as ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson led everyone in an emotional rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.”

At the show Magee and his family saw, the ringmaster was the circus’ first — and now last — female ringmaster, Kristen Michelle Wilson.

Acts included female acrobats riding on eight two-humped camels, strong men and other acrobats forming human pyramids four or five people in height, high wire acts working more than 40 feet in the air and skydivers in fluorescent suits flying from the top of a darkened arena on bungee cords and leaping from trapeze to trapeze, Magee said.

Besides the camels, there were 12 performing tigers, he said.

Still, “I missed the elephants,” Magee said. Elephants had been removed from the circus last May in response to complaints that forcing them to perform and transporting them around the country amounted to abuse.

Magee called the trip a chance to see “an American institution closing up shop.”

“It was great to see the near last steps of “The Greatest Show,” he said.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report