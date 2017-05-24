Parties are coming to the park

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The 15th annual Party in the Park is starting in Charles City on Friday, and it will feature two bands and a later-than-usual ending time.

Charles City Community Development Event Coordinator Eric Wipperling said the increased time frame is because of the two bands instead of one.

Chocolate Crackers will be playing from 5 to 8 p.m. and Coyote Wild will play from 8 to 11 p.m.

Coyote Wild is coming from Minnesota and is a country rock band, Wipperling said.

“We’ll have a dance floor,” Wipperling added, saying that was something that received all positive comments last year.

The Party in the Park series in Central Park started out as a way for Charles City residents to wind down after a work week, said Charles City Community Revitalization Director Mark Wicks.

“There’s something for the whole family to do,” he said. “The focus is the live music and the gathering spot.”

For the adults, there’ll be an extreme jungle gym. Children and toddlers will have a bounce house.

The Party in the Park is put on by Community Revitalization.

In the beginning it was known as Party in the Park Till Dusk, Wicks said. Dusk evolved into an ending time of 9 p.m.

Party in the Park 2017 will be the first one to stray from that time frame. The first party, on May 26, is scheduled to go from 5 to 11 p.m. The rest of the series this summer will end at the usual 9 p.m.

“It was never intended to be an annual series,” Wicks said. “It was immensely successful and grew from there.”

The first year of Party in the Park the celebration was named “best event” by the Main Street Iowa program in 2003.

The next year the Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance on July 30, 2004, Wicks said. That time around 3,000 people participated.

“It was jammed,” he said.

The May 26 Party in the Park is assisted by a hotel-motel grant that helped pay for dual bands and longer time.

Iowa Big North will be hosting a bean bag tournament at the May 26 party in the park.

“So far they’re only signed for the first one,”Wipperling said, “but if it goes over well they’re going to see if they can do something else for other Parties in the Park.”

Wicks said a major part of Party in the Park is to show off and promote local businesses.

“It’s a way of bringing people downtown, not just residents,” Wicks said.

The sponsors of the May 26 Party in the Park are First Security Bank, Larry Pump CPA, Charles City Press, Fareway, Kwik Star, R and S Mowing and Viafield.

The businesses that sponsor the Party in the Park can be identified by a wooden Chuck cutout outside of their doors the week of the event.

Party in the Park is scheduled for four more parties, on June 9, June 23, July 14 and Aug. 4. The band schedule is:

• May 26 — Chocolate Crackers and Coyote Wild.

• June 9 — Redline.

• June 23 — Dueling Pianos.

• July 14 — Milk and Honey.

• August 4 — Endless Summer.

Two new vendors, Windy City Grill and The Iowa Grill, are also coming this year to party in the park, Wipperling said.