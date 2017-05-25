Deadline nears for vendors for RAGBRAI

To the Press

The deadline for anyone wishing to be a food vendor for the RAGBRAI overnight stay in Charles City is nearing.

The Charles City RAGBRAI Committee reminds potential vendors that applications are due by Thursday, June 1, at the Charles City Chamber office.

All non-profit and existing businesses vendors will be charged a $325 fee. Commercial vendors will be charged a $750 fee. If the vendor requires electricity, there will be a $100 fee and a $100 deposit will be required for the vendor site. If the site is cleaned properly at the end of the day, the $100 will be refunded.

As a part of the fee, the vendor site will be included in the information packet that will be handed out to the RAGBRAI riders in the previous overnight town, Clear Lake, the committee said.

A map of the vendor locations will be provided by July 1. A Charles City shuttle bus will pass near all approved RAGBRAI food vendors.

All vendors will be inspected the morning of July 26 and any vendor found to be selling food that has not me the proper requirements will be shut down, the committee said.

An application to be a vendor can be downloaded on the official Charles City RAGBRAI website, charlescityragbrai.com

Please return the application no later than June 1 to Charles City Chamber, c/o Kim Joerger, 401 N. Main Street in Charles City.