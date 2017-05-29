Memorial Day in Charles City

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City remembered fallen service members and veterans at the Floyd County Courthouse during the community’s Memorial Day service Monday morning.

Retired Master Sgt. Naomi Bienfang wore her uniform to watch the service. Bienfang was part of the Air Force from 1987 to 2011 and recently moved to Charles City. She had deployed twice to the Middle East.

“My grandfather served in World War I,” she said. “He was on a boat in the middle of the Atlantic to go fire at our relatives, because we’re a Germanic family.

“We’ve all lost friends,” she said.

Memorial Day has a very special meaning, not just to veterans, but to everyone. It’s a day to remember and honor the veterans and service members that aren’t with us anymore.

“It’s for the fallen, who have sacrificed the ultimate sacrifice in battle,” Bienfang said. “It’s not to thank us, the living — we have Armed Forces Day and Veterans Day to do that. We don’t want to be thanked, the living and breathing.”

Veterans especially have a deep understanding of the meaning of Memorial Day.

Tim Speas is an Air Force veteran who served from 1966 to 1970.

“Being a veteran of Vietnam, I spent a year over there,” he said. “I had personal friend that was the last person to be killed in Vietnam when they were evacuating.

“It means a little more to me, but I’m just here to honor the men that gave their lives,” Speas said.

The service started with a welcome and then Boy Scout Troop 1078, led by Scoutmaster Derek Abbott, put flags at half-staff to honor those who gave their lives in service of their country.

Members of the troop were Justin Heyer, Hayden Heyer, Keegan Bollman, Jayden Hubbard, Carter Burkhardt and Andrew Mohr.

A honor squad made up of four veterans representing four service branches performed a gun salute during the ceremony.

Members of the honor squad were Russell Ball, Army; Mike Schear, Navy Air-Corps; Shain White, Air Force; and Leslie Fjelstul, Marine Corps.

Tony Rottinghaus sang the national anthem, followed by Charles City Mayor James Erb giving the Memorial Day proclamation to the gathered crowd.

The Charles City High School Band performed “Stone Gardens,” a piece written to honor fallen veterans, and “Armed Forces On Parade,” then Bronlyn Jones of the American Legion Auxiliary placed a wreath on the Veterans Memorial at the Floyd County Courthouse.

“All of our seniors came back for this performance,” said Charles City High School Band Director Jake Gassman. “They did graduation yesterday, and then they came back today. They understand the importance of this event.”