Charles City Council hears more options for North Grand Building

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A community planner with a Clive-based civil engineering firm has ideas about what to do with the former Charles City middle school building.

The Charles City Council met for a planning session Tuesday afternoon with Zachary Mannheimer, principal community planner with McClure Engineering Co., about working on the North Grand Building.

Mannheimer is the former executive director and founder of the Des Moines Social Club, an arts and entertainment venue located in a renovated historic firehouse in downtown Des Moines. He gave a presentation that focused on his past work and creating “the unique” — an area that is attractive to people in their late 20s and early 30s.

“I find old buildings and I put stuff in them,” he said. The McClure Engineering Co. website says Mannheimer works with rural communities “with the goal of helping them achieve economic and population growth through cultural and entrepreneurial amenities, concepts and catalytic projects.”

Mannheimer had several ideas for what to do with former school building, including using incentives for people to move there, renting space in the building, using a hybrid of non-profit and for-profit businesses in the same place and a regional investment program.

Looming ahead of any of those ideas, however, is a public hearing the Charles City Board of Education has set for 6:30 p.m. June 12 to hear opinions about a proposed sale for $1 of much of the North Grand Building to North Grand Building LLC.

Mannheimer gave a similar presentation to the school board Tuesday evening.

After he left for the school board meeting, Charles City Council member Michael Hammond asked why the city hadn’t considered doing something like Mannheimer suggested in the first place.

Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger was skeptical about where the money for any of the suggestions would come from.

The presentation was during a non-voting planning session, and the North Grand Building belongs to the Charles City school district.

“At this point the school will decided whether or not they will want to do a study,” Hammond said. “I think this is something we could readily support.”