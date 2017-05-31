Area towns, counties show population drops

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Every community in Floyd County has lost population since the 2010 census, but the declines have been minor and Charles City has seen the lowest decrease based on percentages.

The State Library of Iowa released estimates recently for populations of Iowa cities in 2016, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The latest numbers fit with previous reports showing a steady decline in Iowa’s rural population, said Gary Krob, coordinator of the State Data Center at the state library.

The figures show Charles City’s estimated population on July 1, 2016, was 7,457, down from 7,650 in the 2010 census.

The 2016 numbers are estimates because an actual count is only done every 10 years for the decennial census.

The 193-person decline in Charles City since 2010 represents a 2.5 percent drop. Although Charles City had the lowest percentage decline, its population fell by the largest number of people because it is by far the largest city in the county.

All other towns in the county posted similar declines, in the 2.5 percent to 3.6 percent range. The largest decline was in Nora Springs, which dropped 3.6 percent from 1,431 in 2010 to 1,379 last year, a decline of 52 persons.

All area counties also had total population drops over the years since the 2010 census, except for Bremer County, which grew 2.2 percent.

Floyd County’s total population decreased from 16,303 in 2010 to 15,875 last year, a decline of 2.6 percent, which was about in the middle of the changes for area counties.

The population reduction in Floyd County since 2010 includes 1,183 births, 1,214 deaths, 403 people migrating to other states and 5 people migrating to other counties from 2010 to 2016.

The city of Ankeny ranked among the fastest-growing cities in the nation, jumping 28.6 percent between 2010 and 2016 to 58,627.

Among U.S. cities with populations of at least 50,000, Ankeny ranked 14 in growth nationwide.

The fastest-growing communities in the state are all generally near Des Moines or Iowa City.

But even with the growth in Iowa’s major cities, half of the state’s residents still live in cities with fewer than 10,000 people.

Krob said 243 Iowa cities have gained population since 2010 while 652 cities lost residents. Another 49 cities recorded no change.

Iowa’s total population increased 2.9 percent to 3.1 million between 2010 and 2016.

The state’s largest cities saw these increases:

• Des Moines grew 5.9 percent to 215,472.

• Cedar Rapids grew 3.8 percent to 131,127.

• Davenport increased 2.9 percent to 102,612.

• Council Bluffs grew 0.5 percent to 62,524.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.