Charles City Council considers: Chickens in town?

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

At a rescheduled planning session the Charles City Council discussed having chickens in town, along with several other city-related matters.

A request for chickens was heard from Rachel Colsch, regarding her residence on Charles Street.

“Certainly not the first time we’ve received this request,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

The original owner of the residence owned chickens, and Colsch received her chickens as a gift from her mother, she said, adding she only owns hens, not roosters.

Charles City Council Member Michael Hammond was concerned about the location of the residence.

“It’s not as rural as I might like it,” he said. “But, I can be flexible.”

The current city code allows for chickens to be owned in town, but only with approval of the City Council.

Colsch was before the council because an anonymous complaint had been filed over her chickens, said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.

Prior to the meeting, Diers received an anonymous letter saying that chickens shouldn’t live in the city.

Colsch said she wasn’t aware of the ordinance prior to being visited by the Police Department.

Colsch’s mother has a chicken farm, but due to its size and the number of other chickens, Colsch doesn’t think her chickens would survive if they were moved there, she said. So she doesn’t want to give them up.

“They’re my pets,” Colsch told the council.

Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger wasn’t for having chickens in town, but was amiable to her only having the chickens she currently has, provided she doesn’t get any more and they don’t reproduce.

“I can’t say it’s black and white,” Joerger said.

The default rule for having chickens in town is it’s unlawful, said Charles City Assistant Attorney Brad Sloter.

Because it was a workshop meeting, council members couldn’t vote Wednesday on whether to let Colsch keep her chickens. The item will be on the agenda for the regular meeting June 5.

The council also heard reports from the Police Department and the Fire Department during the meeting.

The Charles City Police Department is set to lose two more officers, Anderson said, adding, “We’re sad to lose them.”

It has been challenging for the department with fewer officers, Anderson said.

Charles City Council Member DeLaine Freeseman asked whether Anderson and Diers should get together and work on different retention plans.

The Charles City Fire Department is also low on members, but is hoping to increase its 23-member force with seven new people this year.

Terry Huxsol came to the council planning session to request a street closure for a bike night event at City Tap on Main Street during five Thursday nights over the summer.

The events would take place on June 8, June 22, July 27, Aug 10 and Aug 24.

Huxsol would like the portion of Main Street in front of City Tap closed for those events from 5 to 9 p.m. for the bike nights.

“We’re thinking about safety,” Huxsol said. “We’re hoping to see some additional people in town.”

The bike nights would welcome all two-wheeled vehicles, including motorcycles and bicycles, Huxsol said.

Several council members considered closing Lane Street instead on Main Street for the events.

Huxsol maintained that whichever way the council voted, the bike nights would be happening.

“Its a great idea,” Freeseman said. “I hope you have lots of luck.”

The Charles City Broadband Commission also appeared before the council and recommended Lookout Point Communications/New-Com to do a feasibility study for a community fiber optics system.

Danny Wilson and Joshua Mack from the commission were both present to make the recommendation.

A fireworks ordinance was also discussed.

“They can buy them here, but they can’t shoot them here,” Joerger said about the current community ordinance.

Also during the meeting the council was updated on the waste treatment plant project and its estimated costs.