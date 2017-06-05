Municipal Band draws a crowd at its first concert

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A crowd of 75 people gathered to see the 40 member, Charles City Municipal Band perform at Central Park, Sunday, June 4.

It all began in the early 1900s when the Iowa Legislature passed the Iowa Band Law, that allowed municipalities to tax for a band, said Susan Jacobs, municipal band board member and volunteer.

Jacobs isn’t just a municipal band historian, she’s a band member as a piccoloist and flutist, performing with the band at the Central Park concert.

Charles City’s municipal band has been around for 37 seasons, and is made up of all volunteers.

The band is funded by the Parks and Recreation Department and donations that are collected at their Forth of July concert, Jacobs said.

The band will also be playing on June 18, Fathers Day, and the again on the July 4, both at 7:30.p.m.

The concerts are usually at Central Park, but the Forth of July concert will be behind the library by the Cedar River, where fire works will follow.

The band is looking for veterans to participate in their Forth of July concert, especially Coast Guard veterans, Jacobs said.

The band regularly practices in the Charles City High School band room on Wednesdays and anyone is welcome to join, Jacobs said.

The band performed nine songs including: “Pentland Hills”, “A Disney spectacular”, “Overture for Summer Concert”, “National Game” ( John Phillip Sousa March), a “Grease Melody”, “Tocatta for Band”, “A Summer was Just Beginning”, “A Gallop to end all Gallops” along with a melody of “Jesus Loves Me”.