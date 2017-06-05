Woman found wandering after entering home early Monday

Staff report

A woman was found wandering by the Charles City Police Department early Monday morning after allegedly entering a home.

Police were called to a residence at 12:44 a.m. on 4th Avenue after a person allegedly wandered into a house for an unknown period of time, Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said.

While responding to that incident, police received a second call from a residence on 3rd Avenue at 1:04 a.m., who reported a woman standing on the front porch apparently talking to herself. The woman began walking down the side of the house toward the backyard, looking into the windows of the home.

Police found the person in the 300 block of North Grand. She was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for medical evaluation. No charges were filed by Monday afternoon, Anderson said, and an officer report had not yet been submitted.