The Charles City Police follow up on robberies

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Police Department executed two search warrants on the same home Tuesday morning, and allegedly found items stolen last week during break-ins at the YMCA and United Methodist Church.

The Charles City police were assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday in searching a residence in the 800 block of Richings Street, according to a press release issued by the Police Department.

Officers located items taken in two burglaries reported earlier, the press release said. Trinity United Methodist Church was reported robbed on May 28 and the YMCA was broken into May 31. The church was also vandalized.

A laptop and cash were stolen from the register at the front desk at the YMCA and two laptops, two TVs, a Bose sound system, tools and cash were taken at Trinity.

A couple of hundred dollars in cash was also taken from the church.

A window to the office on the inside of the church was broken, and a door to a lounge area was busted in, destroying the lock and preventing the door from closing completely.

The YMCA has video of the robbery that it gave to the Charles City Police Department.

Another warrant for items was also executed in the 800 block of Richings Street. Jonathon Goodman, 29, Charles City, was arrested on a Kentucky warrant for methamphetamine.

The search warrants were for an apartment on the Richings Street side of a duplex apartment building, with the other apartment facing Wisconsin Street, said Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke said.

Goodman was residing in the Wisconsin Street apartment at the time the search warrant was executed.

The owner of the building, Steven Litterer, who also rents out other residences in Charles City, said he was surprised by the search.

Many charges are pending in the cases, but no arrests aside from Goodman have been made, police said.