Popup drive-in theater holds first showing Friday

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Carter West knows the struggle.

West, who will be a senior at Charles City High School, joined Iowa BIG North this last year. Along with other Charles City and New Hampton students, West started talking about the lack of things to do. The students formed the project Small Town Struggles, trying to brainstorm things that would interest peers on the weekend.

“We felt there wasn’t anything to do in our town, and that’s a lot of things that kids say, ‘we have nothing to do,'” West said. “We were sitting around one night after school, thinking about what could we do. ‘You know what’d be cool? A drive-in theater.’ We thought about it, looked at some options, and when we found the blow-up screen it a no-brainer.”

The group’s vision pays off on Friday night, with the Charles City showing of the movie “Pelé”, PG. The movie tells the biographical story of a Brazilian soccer star’s early life before leading Brazil to it’s first World Cup victory.

The showing, which is free-will donation, will be held at the Floyd County Fairgrounds at 9:30 p.m. in the parking field. Students will direct vehicles to parking, West said; vehicles should plan to park at around 9 p.m.

A shuttle available to students will leave from the Charles City Middle School at 9 p.m. to bring them to the movie showing, and will return them to the middle school after the movie ends at around 11:15 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets they can sit on.

Small Town Struggles started collecting business sponsorships in Charles City and New Hampton, with a goal to raise $10,000 to purchase showing equipment that can be shared between the two towns.

“We’ve exceeded that, because we ran into other costs. But we met our original goal, which is awesome,” West said. “It’s awesome to see how giving the community has been.”

The student group has already held two events this year in Charles City — the Fifth Quarter post-game party in January, and recently a bag tournament. A gaming tournament didn’t quite work out in time for scheduling.

The group surveyed students in both school districts to see what kind of movies would interest viewers.

“We got a great response on sports movies,” West said.

Eight students between the two districts have managed Small Town Struggles. The group has already put one showing on in New Hampton, which has scheduled appearances throughout the summer with the next three movies picked out.

Two of Charles City’s students will be leaving for the summer, and the group is still planning when another drive-in showing will be, West said. Updates in both towns are available on Facebook at @IBNdriveup.

“New Hampton and Charles City have been working side-by-side throughout the whole thing. We’ve been a big group, fundraising over there and they’ve helped fundraise over here. We’re sharing the screen between the two places, and all the equipment,” West said. “We’re willing to do it.”

The project doesn’t end with summer showings. The students’ goal is to raise enough money to purchase sound equipment, instead of continuing to borrow equipment, and purchase a trailer to sell concessions out of. Students would also like to rent out the equipment to use to community groups as well.

“It’s been a great experience. I’ve learned lots and lots of problem solving skills, complex communication, respectful disagreement when you run into a problem on something you don’t agree on,” West said. “I think this project in particular has been a good character builder for me. There’s been a lot of things that have been tough figuring out.”

West likely won’t be able to take part in Iowa BIG North next year, but “I’m going to try to get it in,” he added.

“It’s a great experience. It’s kind of indescribable, but it changes who you are,” West said. “You get so many skills you never thought you’d have.”