GALLERY: Party in the Park, June 9 Jun 11, 2017 Party in the Park, June 9 1 of 8 The Mitas booth gives away free cupcakes to people attending Party in the Park June 9 in Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson Claire Eckenrod, 12, of Charles City, does double flips on the bungee cord ride at Party in the Park June 9. Press photo by Bob Steenson Lucas Weishaar, 3 1/2, says hi to Mr. Tooth. Lucas' mom is Amy Weishaar, a dental hygienist at Central Park Dentistry. Press photo by Bob Steenson Lots of good food is always available at Party in the Park, including Chinese food offered by the Hy-Vee booth. Press photo by Bob Steenson Carolyn Marth, a Farm Bureau board member, helps Lindsey Vsetetka, 10, (in pink) spin the wheel for a prize at the Farm Bureau booth at Party in the Park. Press photo by Bob Steenson While a few sprinkles threatened early in the evening, it turned into another wonderful night for the hundreds of people gathered for the Charles City Party in the Park Friday, June 9. Press photo by Bob Steenson Redline belts out '80s rock 'n' roll to entertain the crowd Friday at Party in the Park in Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson Sydney Fullerton (back row, second from left) was crowned the new Floyd County fair queen Friday night, June 9, at Party in the Park. Also on hand were (front row) 2016 Little Mister Floyd County and Little Miss Floyd County Ethan Hadley and Rachel Paplow; (back row from left) 2016 Floyd County Fair Queen Alyssa Staudt, Fullerton, 2017 First Runner-up Jayden Jorgensen and 2017 Miss Congeniality Kelsey Andersen. Press photo by Bob Steenson Images from the Friday, June 9, Party in the Park in Charles City.