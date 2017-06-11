Schmidt’s homer leads Comets past previously undefeated Panthers, 5-1

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

MANLY — You don’t want to embarrass a pitcher if you’re wary of retribution.

But hitters have been known to respond in kind when they’re made to look bad.

Central Springs sophomore Hannah Ausenhus fooled Charles City junior Tayler Schmidt with a nifty change-up that seemed to hover like a radio-controlled drone.

Schmidt was caught frozen on her front foot as the ball floated past her in super slow-motion. It looked like Strike Three with Ausenhus retiring her fifth Comet in a row midway through a tight 1-1 non-conference softball game Friday.

But the ump may have also been fooled by the pitch as he didn’t ring Schmidt up. One of the Panther coaches asked if the pitch was low or inside.

“Low,” was the answer.

The next pitch wasn’t low, high, inside or even “just a bit outside” — rather it was long as in “long gone” as Schmidt’s solo shot cleared the leftfield fence by at least 30 feet, breaking the tie while leading to a 3-run rally in the fifth.

Charles City, which pounded out 12 hits in the game, later added another run in the seventh on way to winning 5-1.

Sami Heyer picked up her 12th win of the season while being credited with a 1-hitter. The Comets improved to 15-2 overall for the season.

The hosting Panthers came into the game with a 12-0 record. They later went 1-2 during Saturday’s tournament in Spirit Lake.