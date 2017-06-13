Supervisors OK RAGBRAI vending rules for area around Charles City

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County supervisors approved an ordinance Tuesday morning setting up rules for RAGBRAI vendors in the unincorporated area of the county immediately surrounding Charles City.

The county ordinance complements a city ordinance that sets guidelines and fees for vendor permits when the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa stays overnight in Charles City on July 26.

“It puts a perimeter around the city of Charles City,” said Supervisor Linda Tjaden. “It just helps try to encourage people to really move along and get into Charles City and enjoy all the events.”

The county ordinance rules are similar to when RAGBRAI spent the night in Charles city in 2010, except that the perimeter around Charles City included in the ordinance is now 2 miles instead of the previous 5 miles.

Fees for county permits are the same as for permits inside the Charles City limits: $325 for non-profit groups or for existing businesses to expand their sales area, and $750 for commercial vendors. Numerous other deposits, fees and rules also apply and are available at the Charles City RAGBRAI site, charlescityragbrai.com/vendors.

The supervisors approved the ordinance and waived the second and third reading so it can take effect as soon as it is published. Applications for vendors in the county area are due to the Charles City RAGBRAI Vending Committee no later than July 13.

Also at the meeting Monday, the supervisors:

• Approved the purchase of a 2018 Western Star 4700 single-axle truck for the county engineering department for $139,900 from Don’s Truck Sales of Fairbank. That price was the second-lowest bid, including trade-in of a 2000 Sterling truck owned by the county.

The lowest bid was also from Don’s Truck Sales, for $131,250 including trade-in, for a 2018 Freightliner 108SD, but County Engineer Dusten Rolando recommended the Western Star truck, saying it would likely last longer because it is heavier-duty and has more of its electrical components inside where they are protected.

The truck purchase is included in the fiscal year 2018 budget. It will be ordered now and paid for after July 1 when the new fiscal year starts, Rolando said.

• Agreed to pay about $800 to $1,000 for repair work on a tile line that a resident had done before realizing the line was part of a county drainage district. Rolando said the company that did the repair, Schafer Bros. Tiling Inc., was one that the county had used in the past when county staff needed extra help during busy periods.

He said farmers should know if tiles are part of a drainage district before doing work on them, but he didn’t have a problem with this bill and recommended the supervisors approve it in their capacity as drainage district trustees.

• Approved renewal of an agreement between the county and the Iowa Department of Transportation to allow the county treasurer to continue to be an issuing site for driver’s licenses.

• Heard from an angry county resident, Ralph Martin, who said a culvert under a roadway by his property south of Nora Springs that he had paid the county to have installed was not flowing properly and was causing drainage problems.

Rolando said the culvert was installed correctly according to general guidelines and that this was an ongoing problem that Martin had brought up repeatedly for many years. Part of the problem had to do with lack of maintenance by property owners in ditches adjoining Martin’s property, Rolando said.

Supervisor Doug Kamm agreed to meet with Martin at his property to inspect the situation.