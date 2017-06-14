Successful fundraiser gives Hope for Life center a boost

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

The Hope for Life Pregnancy Center in Charles City is a big step closer to reality after a successful fundraiser last weekend and optimistic prospects for a home for the organization.

About 280 people showed up at the Youth Enrichment Center at the county fairgrounds Sunday for an evening of desserts, fellowship, music and a talk by nationally known columnist and conservative political activist Star Parker.

“It was just awesome,” said Nikki Steere, the fledgling organization’s executive director. “Star Parker gave a wonderful personal testimony — she shared her life. She gave a 45-minute keynote talk and received a standing ovation.”

The Hope For Life Pregnancy Center is a Christ-centered, pro-life ministry that will offer free services to women and parents, including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting and life skills classes, Bible studies, post-abortion counseling and a program where parents can earn points toward free donated baby supplies.

More than 600 dessert servings were donated by area businesses and individuals for the Sunday fundraiser.

“I’d like to give a huge thank-you to the table sponsors and all the volunteers,” Steere said.

A final fundraising total has not been tallied yet, she said, but 42 tables were sponsored.

One of the primary goals for the organization is to find a location for its offices, and Steere said progress is being made in that area.

“The biggest hurdle right now is a building,” she said. “We’re in discussion with a local church organization that has a building we may be able to purchase.”

Steere said it’s too early to reveal details on the potential location, but a lot of furniture and other supplies have already been donated so once a building is available things should proceed quickly to begin offering services.

“If it’s that building, hopefully a month,” she said. “I hope it’s in the next three months, if not sooner.”

The group is affiliated with Care Net, a national network of local non-profit pregnancy centers, and that group will come in and train staff and board members once the Hope for Life Center is ready to get going.

“They’ll train the executive director — me,” Steere said. “They’ll provide counseling training, and I’ll sit in on that, too, so I can train future volunteers.”

Steere is a registered nurse who has received training and has experience in operating ultrasound equipment, although she is not a sonographer.

The ultrasounds that will be offered at the center will provide information about the unborn baby’s location in the uterus, viability and gestational age.

“It’s about bonding,” Steere said, “letting the mother see her baby.”

If any problems are suspected the mother will be referred to her primary care physician, Steere said. In extreme cases the woman can be sent to the emergency room or an ambulance called.

“None of our care replaces the normal regular health care,” Steere said. The center will have a medical director who will be able to look at ultrasound findings and make referrals if necessary.

The center will be a resource for information on sources of medical care, churches, the county health department, adoption agencies — “anything but abortions,” Steere said.

A wide range of parenting and life skills “Earn While You Learn” classes will be available where participants can earn points and be rewarded with “Baby Bucks” that can be used for donated items including diapers, wipes, formula, blankets, toys and baby clothes and maternity clothes.

“This is going to be an amazing resource to the community,” Steere said. “Hopefully, to choose life, but also to be good parents.”

The organization is funded entirely by grants and donations from individuals, groups and churches. It will offer services for people in Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell counties and surrounding areas.