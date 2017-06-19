Mary Lee (Perry) Roeder died on March 28, 2017 at her home in Springfield, MO.

Mary was born on November 7, 1948 to Grant and LaVyna Perry of Charles City. Mary attended the Charles City schools and graduated in 1968. She married Thomas Roeder on October 19, 1968 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union, two children were born; a son, Bruce and a daughter, Brenda.

Mary was a volunteer at her children’s school. She loved to read, go to bingo with her daughter, sisters and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tom; her son, Bruce; son-in-law, Scott Franklin; and sister-in-law, Vicki Roeder. Other family members include her sisters, Helen Bill, Jane True, Carol (Norman) Bauer of Charles City, Bertha Mars of Rockford, Pauline Murry of Beloit, WI, Sharon Maier and Darlene (Ron) Ferch of Eldora, IA, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and LaVyna; daughter Brenda Franklin; her three brothers, Fred, John and Bill; two sisters, Jennet Kock and Judy Dann; sister-in-law Joybelle Perry and brothers-in-law, Elmer Bill, Jack Kock, Francis Murry and Jim Mars.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City.

Committal service will be held at a later date in Springfield, MO.