Summer fun at the library

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Library has been offering events for children every week this summer. On Wednesday, June 21, the theme was Legos.

“Kids just come in, grab a seat — if they can; it’s kind of crowded right now — and then I also have a craft available where they can color a little Lego man,” said Charles City Library Youth Services Director Dana Schwickerath. “We have a really good turnout this year. It’s an amazing crowd.”

About 40 or more children gathered at the library to build with Legos and show off their creations, with participants varying from preschool to preteens.

Schwickerath and the library’s weekly events have brought in almost 150 kids overall to events like a bubble maker and a juggling family that came last week.

The event is a good chance to come and enjoy the library, Schwickerath said.

This Friday, June 23, there will be a “Dance, Dance Story Time” at 10:15 a.m. in the Zastrow River Room. The event is for children age 3 and up.

At 1 p.m. next Wednesday, June 28, Heidi Reams from Floyd County Conservation will be talking to the children about conservation, Schwickerath said.

“Each week the kids bring in reading logs for the reading they do at home,” Schwickerath said. “They earn these brag tags, or tokens I like to call them, and they’re worth a dollar.”

At the end of the summer the kids can use the brag tags at the library book sale.