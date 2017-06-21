RAGBRAI Q&A sessions planned for the public

The RAGBRAI Executive Committee will hold two public sessions to answer questions about the bike ride’s overnight stay in Charles City on July 26.

The sessions, planned on Monday, June 26, and again on Monday, July 10, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pub on the Cedar. The sessions are intended to be casual, and people can come and go as they please. Snacks and appetizers will be served.

Questions will be answered on all aspects of the overnight stay, including the route, the entertainment, what to expect, how to navigate around town the day of the event, how to volunteer, what to expect as a host and more.

The official “Last Hump Before the Hills” T-shirts will also be available for sale. Price of the shirts is $15 (size 2X and 3X are $18).

Everyone is encouraged to attend either of the RAGBRAI Q&A sessions.

For more information regarding the Charles City RAGBRAI overnight stay, go to charlescityragbrai.com or check out the Charles City RAGBRAI Facebook page.