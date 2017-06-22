James Donald Chambers, 74, of Castalia, Iowa died Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Ossian Senior Hospice, Ossian, Iowa.

James Donald was born July 29, 1942 to James Donald and Frances Ida (Ferch) Chambers in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Cowell High Scholl in 1960.

James worked as a grain hauler and retired in 2005. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, sitting on his patio and watching wildlife.

James is survived by his longtime companion, Virginia Brown of Castalia, Iowa; his children, James Dean Chambers of Charles City, Iowa, Annette (Kevin) Wilson of Shell Rock, Iowa, Tim (Kathy) Chambers of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Jeff (Kris) Chambers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Mike Chambers of Dubuque, Iowa; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert (Linda) Chambers of Elma, Iowa and Greg (JoAnn) Chambers of Crowley, Texas.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Chambers; sister, Donna Anderson; and one brother-in-law, Richard Anderson.

There are no services planned at this time.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.