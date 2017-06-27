Kid’s Day characters help kick off Independence Day events

To the Press

Kid’s Day will kick off Charles City’s Independence Day celebration Monday, July 3, with the annual kids parade, followed by hours of events specifically aimed at the younger crowd.

Parade registration begins at 10 a.m. at the band shell on Kelly Street. Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 600 kids age 12 and under who register.

The kids parade officially gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and will travel around Central Park. Following the parade, drawings will be held back at the band shell for all participants. Prizes are sponsored by McDonald’s and First Citizens Bank.

After the parade, activities in Central Park include McDonald’s lunch for $1.50 beginning at 11 a.m. and also at 11 the Charles City Stars cheerleaders performance on stage.

From 11 a.m. to noon there will be free games and activities including llamas, a penny toss, “water ball” by the fire truck and ambulance, and pedal cars.

Beginning at 12:15 p.m. there will be a stage show by the Minnesota Zoo, “All Things Connected.”

From 2 to 8 p.m. there will be inflatables in the park, with wristbands available.

Special deals will be available that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charles City Comet Bowl, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bayou Bend mini golf and batting cages, and a free swim from 3 to 5 p.m. at the public pool for ages 12 and under.

A dive for pennies will be held at the pool at 4 p.m.

Kid’s Day turns into the Uncle Sam Jam in the evening Monday, with PV & The Phantoms performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the Plott Hounds from 8 to 11 p.m.