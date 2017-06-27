Charles City Rotary honors community members

Rotary 'Pass the Buck' Night, 2017 1 of 14

The Charles City Rotary Club honored community members for their service and installed one of its own members as the Rotary district governor at its annual “Pass the Buck” awards banquet Monday evening.

The club honored Jeff Sisson with the Sam Soifer Community Service Award, and honored Rev. Debra Lincoln with the Leo Lidd Vocational Service Award. Both awards are named for longtime Rotary members who were heavily involved in the community and in the service organization.

The Community Service Award goes to a person who has contributed “over and beyond the call of duty” in their community life.

In presenting the award to Sisson, Rotary member Tammy Elthon commented on his love of history and love of the city, and his long involvement as a businessman and with community organizations such as the Charles City Lions Club, the North Cedar Aviation Authority Board, Charles City Historical Preservation Commission, the St. Charles Cemetery Association and working with students on the restoration of the cemetery chapel. He was also mayor of Charles City from 1994-1995.

The Vocational Service Award goes to someone who best exemplifies the Rotary four-way test: “Is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendship; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

In presenting the award to Lincoln, Rotary member Ann Troge said Lincoln has spent a great portion of her life administering to others.

“For decades she has counseled and helped those with alcoholism and other addictions and given her patience, wisdom and love to those individuals,” Troge said.

Lincoln is also pastor of Jordan River Church and the Commonwealth Church, and started and runs the community kitchen and runs the Food Box food pantry.

“This woman’s time, commitment, passion and love for this community is quite simply incredible and most worthy of recognition,” Troge said.

Also at the meeting, local Rotary Club member Ralph Smith was installed as the new district governor for the area club district, encompassing 53 clubs.

Cathy Rottinghaus was installed as the new local club president. She takes over from outgoing president Randy Heitz, who gave a recap of the accomplishments of his year, including winning several district awards for charitable fundraising and being involved in many community projects.

Other awards and honors given Monday evening at the Elks Club went to:

• Rotary Club $1,000 scholarships to Autumn Gerber and Alysha Bilharz.

• Paul Garthwaite Memorial Rotarian of the Year Award to John Ebert, a longtime club member who served as club president and who will serve as assistant district governor, in addition to being involved in many of the club’s community projects.

• Honorary Paul Harris Fellowship Award to Rotary member Steve Diers, the city administrator, for his dedication to the city and willingness to help whenever asked.

• President’s award to Linda Klemesrud, for her service to the club and exemplifying the Rotary spirit.

• Paul Harris Fellowships for donating at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation to Staci Ackerson, Dick Avril, Marcie Andrews, Cathy Rottinghaus, Randy Heitz, Tom Gaffey, Chris Garden and Patrick Gebel.

• Special “Five-plus” Paul Harris Fellowship to Larry Pump for donating a total of more than $5,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

In its 100-year history, the Rotary Foundation has spent $3 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects around the world including fighting disease, providing clean water, promoting peace, supporting education, growing local economies and saving mothers and children. It receives Charity Navigator’s four-star highest rating.