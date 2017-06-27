Three homeless veterans in Charles City

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Within the last two weeks three veterans, one with three children, have come to Floyd County and are currently considered homeless.

The veterans come from a variety of backgrounds, but are running out of time to find housing.

The Floyd County Veterans’ Affairs Office only has enough funds to keep them in the hotels for one month, and having been in the hotel for two weeks already, their time is halfway up.

“What happened was these three individuals kind of trickled in the last week-and-a-half to two weeks, which is unusual for Floyd County,” said Floyd County Veterans Affairs Office Director Maria Deike.

The Family Alliance for Veterans of America, or FAVA, is a Forest City-based organization that works with the Floyd County Veterans’ Affairs Office, but has not yet given housing assistance for the three new homeless veterans.

FAVA is only giving the three homeless veterans assistance after they have secured a residence, Deike said.

“So the county’s been paying for two weeks of hotel room stays for these three individuals,” Deike said.

One of the veterans had been living in a hotel room for three years, and recently lost his job, Deike said.

“As soon as we put them up in a hotel, they’re considered homeless,” Deike said. “Its not a permanent home, its a temporary fixture.”

Deike doesn’t think FAVA is accommodating the veterans like it could, she said.

The Floyd County Veterans’ Affairs Office reached out to FAVA for help, but until help arrives, Floyd County is the one accommodating the veterans until they find a place to live.

“We can help with paying a deposit on a home. We have rental assistance that comes out of our office,” Deike said. “But, when our assistance runs out, we really need the actual homeless organization to pick up some duties that they’re getting grants for.”

“The services (from FAVA) are stalled,” Deike said. “Its been two weeks for these veterans.”

Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development aren’t an option for the veterans because they are only offered in Mason City, and the Section 8 vouchers currently have a waiting list in Charles City that exceeds the amount of time that the veterans can stay in a hotel.

Finding a hotel for one the veterans who has children was also difficult, Deike said.

The Floyd County Veteran Affairs Office works with Charles City Housing Department to get veterans in homes.

The Press attempted to speak to FAVA on the subject, but a spokesman refused to comment.