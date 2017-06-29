Fun-filled days lead up to a star-spangled Fourth

Press staff report

A busy weekend of activities is in store for people looking to celebrate the birthday of America.

Official Charles City events will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, but there will be activities over the weekend, too.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, bicyclists can take part in a 26-mile, 33-mile or 55-mile ride beginning at Security Bank & Trust. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

For additional exercise options there is a round-robin tennis tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Park, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament beginning at 1 p.m. at the new middle school competition gym.

The Charles City farmer’s market will be open its usual Saturday hours, from 9 a.m to noon in Central Park.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday there will be a dedication ceremony of the “Assembly of the Revival” art piece at the Walking Bridge, with a public reception following the event at the Charles City Art Center.

At 7 p.m. there will be a Charles City Jazz Band reunion, taking place at the Youth Enrichment Center at the county fairgrounds, in honor of Bob Gower. Gower was the director of bands for the Charles City High School from 1961 to 1979.

Sunday starts out with the option of church or golf.

The ecumenical Freedom in Christ service will be held at 10 a.m. in Central Park, sponsored by Bethany Alliance Church and other churches. Bring a lawn chair.

The Ron Turner Golf Tournament will also begin at 10 a.m., at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

The highlight Sunday afternoon will be the Bill Riley Talent Contest at 1 p.m. at the Charles City Theater. Admission is free and there is no fee to enter either the Sprouts division for ages 2 to 12 or the Senior division for ages 13 to 21. Winners advance to State Fair competition. For more information call 641-228-4234.

Monday the official Charles City Independence Day celebration kicks off with Kid’s Day in the morning and afternoon and the Uncle Sam Jam in the evening.

MONDAY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

• 10 a.m. — Register for Kids’ Parade and prizes at the band shell on Kelly Street. Goodie bags will go to the first registered kids age 12 and under.

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chamber info booth, center of Central Park; first aid and bottled water available.

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Bowling specials, Comet Bowl.

• 10 a.m. — Age 16 and older co-ed sand volleyball tournament at the Comet Bowl.

• 10:30 a.m. — Kids’ Parade, Central Park area.

• Following parade — Prize drawings, band shell in Central Park.

• 11 a.m. — McDonald’s lunch, Central Park (hamburger, chips and drink for $1.50).

• 11 a.m. — “Charles City Stars” Cheerleaders performance on stage, Central Park.

• 11 a.m.-noon — Free games and activities for kids, Central Park; llamas, penny toss, fire truck and ambulance water ball.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Pedal cars, Central Park.

• Noon-2 p.m. — Police Wives free photo booth on Blunt Street.

• 12:15-1 p.m. — Stage show, “All Things Connected” by the Minnesota Zoo.

• 2-8 p.m. — Inflatables, Central Park; wrist bands available.

• 1-3 p.m. — Bayou Bend Mini Golf and Batting Cages specials.

• 3-5 p.m. — Free swim at the public pool for ages 12 and under.

• 4 p.m. — Dive for pennies at the pool.

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. — PV & The Phantoms play in Central Park.

• 8-11 p.m. — The Plott Hounds play in Central Park.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

• 7:30 a.m. — Firecracker 5k/5-Mile races, on the Charley Western Trailway; registration forms available at the Community Development Office and online.

• 10:30 a.m. — Independence Day Parade downtown.

• 12:15-4 p.m. — Central Park Fun, including food, drinks and family entertainment; live music featuring Endless Summer; CCHS Fine Arts Hall of Fame ceremony.

• 7:30 p.m. — Municipal band concert, riverfront behind library.