Charles City kicks off the Fourth with huge parade

Press staff report

The sun shone; flags waved; sirens blared; vehicles of all shapes, sizes and vintages blasted their horns; and candy by the bucketsful was tossed to eager spectators.

And the marching band played on.

Thousands of people lined Main Street in Charles City Tuesday morning for the annual Independence Day parade. Some had staked out prime viewing spots hours in advance.

It was almost an hour and a half of patriotic displays, emergency vehicles, farm implements, community groups, businesses, politicians and much more in a celebration of freedom and Americana in America’s Hometown.

