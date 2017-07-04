Charles City kicks off the Fourth with huge parade

Charles City Independence Day Parade, 2017
1 of 8
Members of Double C Saddle Club ride in the Charles City parade. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Members of Champions Forever, a spiritual ministry family from South Dakota, perform tricks on "giraffe" unicycles during the Charles City Independence Day Parade. Press photo by Bob Steenson
The Shining Stars cheerleaders march in the Independence Day parade in Charles City Tuesday morning. Press photo by Bob Steenson
The Charles City High School Marching Band provides patriotic music as it marches down Main Street. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Isaac Nash, who just turned 1, checks out the crowd while Mom, Amanda, watches the Charles City Independence Day Parade. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Representatives of Floyd County Medical Center hand out chip bag clips during the Charles City Independence Day Parade. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Veterans are among those honored during the parade. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Leading off the Charles City Independence Day Parade is the color guard. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Press staff report

The sun shone; flags waved; sirens blared; vehicles of all shapes, sizes and vintages blasted their horns; and candy by the bucketsful was tossed to eager spectators.

And the marching band played on.

Thousands of people lined Main Street in Charles City Tuesday morning for the annual Independence Day parade. Some had staked out prime viewing spots hours in advance.

It was almost an hour and a half of patriotic displays, emergency vehicles, farm implements, community groups, businesses, politicians and much more in a celebration of freedom and Americana in America’s Hometown.

See hundreds more photos on Photo Rewind under the Other Info tab at www.charlescitypress.com, and at www.facebook.com/charlescitypress.

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY