Judges grants a continuation for sentencing for Schmitz

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Anthony Schmitz, who pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury and serious injury by a vehicle, will have to wait a couple of weeks longer to learn his fate.

Schmitz’s daughter, MaryJane, had planned to read a statement pleading for leniency for her father at the hearing scheduled for Monday morning at the Floyd County Courthouse, but the sentencing was continued to July 17 so the judge can review the transcript of Schmitz’s previous hearing.

District Court Judge James M. Drew presided over the case.

During the hearing, Drew noted that Schmitz’s guilty plea required a mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.

“It is the court’s opinion that each of these charges carries a non-suspendible sentence,” Drew said.

“It appears that, at the guilty plea hearing, the court did advise Mr. Schmitz that they were mandatory sentences, however we do not have access, today, to a transcript of that hearing,” the judge said.

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey resisted the continuance motion.

“This has been set multiple times and continued multiple times and it was clear at the plea change that the defense was advised that this was a mandatory prison sentence,” Ginbey said. “The issue was whether it would be concurrent or consecutive.”

Drew then considered what he had heard during a short pause.

“It’s not small matter to show up for a sentencing hearing like this and to learn that there’s been a disagreement of this magnitude,” Drew said. “This is a major issue that could effect the validity.

“The hearing was back in February, and if we’re mistaken about this then the validity of Mr. Schmitz’s guilty plea definitely would be in question,” Drew said.

Drew granted the defense’s request for a continuance for two weeks, until 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 17.

“It’s mandatory he’ll go prison,” said Anna Schmitz, Anthony Schmitz’s wife, in an interview after court had been adjourned. “The discrepancy is there are two types of charges. He could be mandatory for 70 percent of his time, and that is not what they charged him with.

“He will go to prison, it’s just how long he’ll go for,” Schmitz said. “If there’s no mandatory (time in prison) he could go there and they could say treatment and he could be out.”

“Apparently there was a misunderstanding with defense council and her client. They thought the sentence could be suspended,” said Ginbey in an interview after the hearing. “It’s not a suspendible sentence. It’s mandatory on both of the charges he pled guilty to that he does go to prison.”

Once Schmitz goes to prison there is a not minimum amount of time that he has to serve, Ginbey said.

“The issue at sentencing is whether those are going to be running concurrent or consecutive,” Ginbey said.

There shouldn’t be any reason that the sentencing hearing had to be continued again, and this is second time that the sentencing hearing has been continued, Ginbey said.

Anthony Schmitz’s daughter MaryJane has a birthday soon, and Anna Schmitz is hoping her husband will be able to go, she said.

“He will eventually go (to prison). We’re glad he didn’t go today,” Schmitz said.