Lampland to city: Fiber network design starts now

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

In the hour and a half that Eric Lampland spent with the Charles City Broadband Telecommunications Commission, he asked members to tell him about all the desires that couldn’t fit into the original bid request for a fiber broadband study.

Charles City wants buried lines, City Administrator Steve Diers told Lampland. City Hall had recently lost internet for a full day because of a house fire in Cedar Rapids.

Would it be possible to set up two PEG-TV (public, educational and government access) channels for the community, asked Justin DeVore, director of the Charles City Public Access Network.

“The ability to have 200 PEG channels would be reasonable,” Lampland said. “The mechanisms to do two and more than two are really the same.”

They were some of the many questions and concerns commission members had as Lampland, president of Lookout Point Communications, began the process of researching and drafting a fiber network infrastructure Charles City could use to offer residents municipal broadband services.

The study’s final product, Lampland said, would be an attainable plan to provide a reliable, flexible fiber broadband utility network — run by either Charles City or the city and multiple partners — at prices competitive with private providers such as Mediacom or Century Link.

A municipal broadband network could offer fiber services for phone, video and internet services, and potentially improve customer service experience with locally based staff.

The commission’s feedback from Wednesday’s meeting gives Lampland a base begin the network design process, he said.

“The important thing is that we do this study for Charles City, about Charles City, with their concerns involved,” Lampland said.

Charles City has undergone previous study phases on a municipal broadband network, but Lampland’s work will begin mapping the physical infrastructure of the fiber.

The study starts with Lookout Point Communications identifying what the layout of a fiber network in Charles City would look like, and designing the electronics and optics that would operate the entire network.

Lampland will also calculate the operational expenses, the legal and regulatory policies the city must work with, and an end financial proposal to help the city decide whether to make the fiber broadband network a reality.

“It is an exciting process for those communities that have gone before you,” Lampland said. “The economic development consequences are great, the enjoyment of the citizens’ quality of life is improved, there have been marvelous successes.”

Lampland emphasized to the commission that a flexible fiber network infrastructure would allow Charles City to offer residents more customizable service packages or address local needs as the technology evolves — such as offering elderly a “health care security package” to make it easier to live in their own homes, or increasing bandwidth for emergency responders in times of a flood or disaster scenario.

“I don’t want to make it too blue-sky out of this, but with the technology coming on board, you can do things you will never get on a current cable company,” Lampland told the commission. “The study I want to give you first has to focus on the bare bones. But there are things coming through, and we can talk about them.”

Throughout the study, Lampland said, he will offer the commission multiple options to explore as either a solitary municipality, or a collaboration with another partner community — or many other partners.

Commission members will receive feedback on the practicality of a solely public provider utility, or a public/private provider utility.

“We’ll have an interim meeting or two to say, ‘this is what we know so far,’ and ask for guidance as to where they want to go at that point. But really it’s at the end of the study where we lay it all out — these are the options you have in front of you, these are the decisions and the consequences of these decisions, and now it’s your turn to decide,” Lampland said.

There’s still some time for Charles City residents to wait before they receive estimates on how much a broadband municipal would charge, or how much the capital cost of infrastructure would be. Lampland estimates the study will take roughly three months to complete.