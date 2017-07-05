Police ID shooting victim, car located, suspect at large

Press staff report

Charles City police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Friday night and provided additional information regarding a suspect being sought in the incident.

Police identified the victim as Nathaniel Fleming, 36, with a last known address of Mason City.

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive, and Fleming was transported by ambulance to the Floyd County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Antoine Williams and police asked the public’s help in locating him and a car he was possibly driving. The vehicle, a red 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, was located in the 900 block of Oneida Street in Waterloo, police said Wednesday evening, but Williams remains at large.

“The Charles City Police Department has contacted several agencies requesting their assistance in locating him,” according to a news release from the department. “The Charles City Police Department continues to work closely with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on the case.”

Williams is described as 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his location is asked to not approach him but to contact the Charles City Police Department at 641-228-3366, or call 911.