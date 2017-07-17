Margaret Trettin, 95, of Rockford, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

A funeral service for Margaret will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, Iowa.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.