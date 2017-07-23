Fun at the fair

1 of 8

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Floyd County Fair persisted through rain and floods with Kids Buck Games and the demolition derby to top off the events on Saturday night.

Cars filled the parking lot and a long stretch of the road near the fair, with people coming from all around Floyd County and Northeast Iowa to see America’s County Fair.

On opening day, Ella-Mae Koebrick was crowned Little Miss Floyd County and Riley Johnson was crowned Little Mister Floyd County.

Amber Reams, 14, and others participated in the Swine expo.

Reams had four pigs and has been raising pigs for four years, and getting new ones to raise at her grandfather’s farm every year.

“I liked going to the shows when I was little, and I thought it would be cool to see how I do,” Reams said.

She is a member of Rockford Future Farmers of America. Reams spent some time preparing her swine for the show by using a brush.

“I don’t want the judge to dock points for it being dirty, so I just want to clean up and make it look its best,” Reams said.

She declines to name her swine.

Reams and her market gilt swine came in 9th place and her derby barrow swine came in 3rd place.

Children didn’t just compete at the fair, they also got to see exotic animals they wouldn’t normally see in a landlocked state.

Stingray Encounters allowed Floyd County residents to pet and see stingrays in a tank near the center of the fair grounds.

One child remarked that they were slimy as he reached his hand in to touch them.

Despite a large amount of flooding hitting the fair parking lot Friday night only some events were postponed, and even the rain that hit throughout most of the week didn’t prevent fairgoers from enjoying themselves.

Some events were simply moved indoors, though some tents were knocked over by high winds during the first storm on Wednesday.