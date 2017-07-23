RAGBRAI security a concern for local force

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

RAGBRAI is coming to Charles City and that means an additional 15,000 or so people will be sharing the community with its usual 7,400 residents.

Things could get a little crowded.

The sudden increase in population may cause security issues, so the Charles City Police Department plans to increase those on patrol.

Along with the current members of the department, 26 more officers from surrounding areas will be coming to help enforce law and order, said Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke.

“We plan on having a lot of officers on foot patrol downtown and at the beverage garden,” Franke said. “We’ll have guys on foot patrol at the campsites and officers and citizens at the intersections, at 11th and Main, and Gilbert and Main.”

A number of roads will be closed off during RAGBRAI and Franke suggests Charles City residents walk instead of drive when possible.

“It’s going to be very difficult to get around town at all Wednesday into Thursday morning,” Franke said. “No matter where they want to go, it’s going to be hard, even if it’s not anywhere near downtown.”

Patience and being extra careful while driving are going to be very necessary, Franke said.

The Charles City Police Department will not be debuting its bike patrol during RAGBRAI, because Franke is the only person currently certified.

“I’ve got too much other stuff going on to do anything with it,” he said.

On July 26, when the RAGBRAI riders, their support personnel and people who just want to share in the fun descend on the town, the Charles City Police Department will have the parking lot behind City Hall closed off too accommodate the extra officers on duty.

Franke said he encourages everyone to enjoy the event, but if they encounter any problems to call the authorities.

“If they see something, say something,” Franke said. “If something’s going wrong, let one us know. We’ll all be in uniform and out.”

Drinking is a popular activity during RAGBRAI and riders that choose to go to a bar and ride their bikes while inebriated are not subject to be charged with operating while intoxicated, Franke said, though they could be charged with being drunk in public.

“A bike is not a vehicle,” he said. “Better than being in a car.”

If there is severe weather there are emergency shelters for riders to go to.

“If bad weather comes, we’ll get people to those places as fast as we can,” Franke said. “Its still going to take time with that many people, but one way or another we’ll get them where they need to be.”