Down to the wire: Last-minute RAGBRAI visit preparations under way

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

It’s not too late to get involved in RAGBRAI’s stay in Charles City Wednesday.

Volunteers are still needed and can still sign up to help out.

“We’ll take anyone and everyone,” said Kelsey Forsyth, one of the Charles City RAGBRAI Committee executive chairpersons in charge of volunteers.

“We need ’em everywhere,” she said.

Persons interested in volunteering can contact Forsyth by calling First National Bank at 641-228-5315 and asking for her, or by contacting the committee on the Charles City RAGBRAI Facebook page, facebook.com/ccragbrai.

An estimated 15,000 people or more are expected to visit Charles City Wednesday as part of the annual cross-state bicycle trek known as RAGBRAI — the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

Riders will likely beginning to trickle in Wednesday morning as some early risers attempt to beat the heat and the crowded roads by pedaling over early from Tuesday’s overnight stop in Clear Lake. The stream will turn into a torrent through the day as bicyclists by the thousands roll into town.

In addition, several thousand more people will come by vehicle for support teams, law enforcement, health care, baggage handling and more, and area residents are also expected to drop by to join in on the fun and free entertainment.

Phoebe Pittman, Charles City RAGBRAI Committee hospitality chairwoman, encouraged every local resident in town on Wednesday to help make the visitors feel welcome.

“We want lots of people waving, welcoming them into town,” she said. “For houses along the route, for people hosting — decorate. Put up a welcome sign. Put out a bicycle with a pot of flowers.

“If your kids are sitting around bored, have them make a sign,” she said. “Those kind of things will make riders think, ‘Oh, this is America’s Home Town.’”

Pittman echoed the call for volunteers still being needed.

There are a number of photo sites being set up around town with the Charles City RAGBRAI logo, such as the Bayou Bend Park with the cable bridge in the background, the Revival statue, Central Park, the public library, whitewater course, Floyd County Museum, Charles City Art Center and several others.

“We’re still looking for volunteers to take rider’s phones and take their pictures at these sites,” Pittman said.

And the committee is looking for help with cleanup during the event and on Thursday after the riders have left.

“It sounds like a dirty job but it really isn’t,” Pittman said. “Mostly it’s just pulling bags from containers and tossing them in dumpsters” from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Eric Whipple, the Charles City fire chief and and a RAGBRAI committee executive chairman, said he wants to encourage people living along the bike route to make arrangements for alternate parking rather than parking on the street.

“No parking” signs will be placed by Wednesday morning, he said.

“Maybe park around the corner and walk around,” he suggested.

He said there is a possibility of rain in the forecast, with a chance for severe weather.

There are storm shelters established around town in schools, churches and other buildings that should have enough room for people camping, he said. The shuttle buses will begin transporting riders to the shelters if severe weather threatens.

For people who are hosting riders on their lawn, be prepared to take them into your home if severe weather threatens, Whipple said.

“We’re keeping very close eye on the weather and keeping our fingers crossed,” he said. “Hopefully if we do get anything it’s just rain.”

People in the city Wednesday should also be aware that cellular phone service may be spotty.

“Some of the service providers are bringing in signal boosters,” Whipple said, “but there still may be some interruptions.”

Text service should work OK, but cellular voice calls may not always be available through the day, especially during peak times, he said.

Forsyth encouraged people in Charles City to use the shuttles that will be running Wednesday. Routes were printed in the special RAGBRAI sections in Monday’s Press, and are attached to this story at www.charlescitypress.com

Shuttle rides are free for people wearing Charles City RAGBRAI T-shirts or volunteer shirts. For others rides are $1.

“It will be a lot easier and a lot less frustrating” to use the shuttles instead of trying to drive around town Wednesday, Forsyth said. The shuttles are definitely for the city residents’ use as well as RAGBRAI participants, she said.