Garbage options: bag or bin

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council met for a planning session Monday night and discussed, among other things, the Jendro solid/wastewater treatment agreement.

The current contract that Jendro has with Charles City is up for renewal and there is consideration for changing from bags to bins.

The city is leaning toward bins, said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

Only three of the five council members were at the planning session, and no votes were taken, so the issue is not yet resolved, Diers said.

“My hope was to have at least two maybe three workshops on this just to talk about it and get feedback,” Diers said in an interview after the meeting.

The session began without quorum for the first 15 minutes before Charles City Council Member Jerry Joerger came in at 6:15 p.m.

The council also held a conference call on “way-finding” with Project Manager Moira O’Polka and Lead Designer Jeff Franks.

Franks defined “way-finding” as directions for people in motion, and wants to design way-find signs for a first-time visitor to Charles City.

During the presentation Franks and O’Polka showed four recommendations:

1. Replace existing welcome signs.

2. Direct to “Downtown” via S. Main St. from Route 218.

3. Provide vehicular guide informations between sports complex and high school.

4. Add pedestrian kiosks in key areas that receive a high volume of foot traffic.

The welcome sign proposed did not mention that Charles City was “America’s Hometown”, a matter that Joerger wanted included.

Charles City Community Development Director Marks Wicks was present at the meeting and noted that being “America’s Hometown” is not unique.

John Pastrana and Donnie Peters from Simply Essentials also attended the meeting and updated the council on their progress.

“Not quite staffed to the numbers we need, but we’re pretty close,” Peters told the members present.

The council also heard from Assistant Charles City Attorney Brad Sloter on repeat nuisance ordinance roughly adopted from Waterloo and Mason City.

The proposed ordinance would work to abate properties or units that have three calls or more over a 12-month period.

The ordinance would have the Chief of Police provide the owner a notice once a property has been declared a chronic nuisance, and then the owner would have at least 20 days prior to commencement of any judicial action, according the a copy of the current draft of the ordinance.

The owner then has 10 days from the date of service to provide the Chief of Police a written abatement plan to correct the calls to the property.

Failure can lead to the owner being charged a $100 service fee per officer for subsequent nuisance activity calls to the property.

There was no vote or action taken by the council during the planning session.