RAGBRAI Law Enforcement day to honor fallen officers

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will be celebrating law enforcement with ceremonies Wednesday when it rides into Charles City.

During the event residents will find a larger police force than usual, including a two-officer bike patrol with Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke and another officer.

There will be 26 additional officers on duty with the regular Charles City force.

Wednesday is designated as RAGBRAI Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and there will be a couple of activities in Charles City with that theme.

A tree dedication ceremony will honor Officer Adam Liddle, a New Hampton native and Charles City High School graduate who died in 2015. The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. outside the Charles City Public Library.

Liddle died approximately nine hours after finishing his shift in which he responded to a call of a burglary in progress and shots fired. Liddle was a member of the Waterloo Police Department for three years and before that the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office for two years.

“We thought it would be a good time to take a few minutes and recognize his service,” said Charles City Blue Guardians member Whittney Franke. “Its just something we wanted to do for the family and let them know that Charles City supports them.”

Liddle was honored with an inscription in the marble of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall during National Police Week May 12-17.

At 9 p.m. another ceremony will begin, on the main stage on Jackson Street in Central Park.

A joint presentation by the Iowa Cops group and Charles City Blue Guardians will honor officers who have been lost in the state of Iowa, Franke said. The presentation will include a short video, to be followed by taps and a moment for silence.

A park bench was donated to the city of Charles City in honor of Iowa’s fallen police officers. The bench can be found outside the Charles City Library on the west side of the entrance.

“We are proud to have these visible reminders of the sacrifice law enforcement officers make to ensure safety in our communities,” said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson in a press release.

The bench and the tree were both donated by Charles City Blue Guardians.

“Communities, especially Charles City, really back our law enforcement and this is just a way to acknowledge and honor those who have fallen,” Whitney Franke said.

The Charles City Blue Guardians is made up of the wives of Charles City police officers, but anyone wanting to help can contact them at ccblueguardians@gmail.com.

“We wanted to help out a little bit,” Franke said. “We’re just starting out ourselves.”