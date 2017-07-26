Building friendship with RAGBRAI

1 of 1

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Cheryl Erb and Carol Mahlendorf both love RAGBRAI.

Erb, who lives in Charles City, starting working with the RAGBRAI staff in 2006. You can find her behind the wheel of one of the staff’s merchandise vans, traveling from community to community with the thousands of bicyclists each year.

Mahlendorf, who lives in Des Moines, started riding RAGBRAI in 1976 — the fourth-ever ride. The two met through a mutual friend, who was a supporting gear driver.

“He knew Carol, and he said ‘You have to meet this friend of mine, you will absolutely love her,” Erb said Wednesday morning, standing inside the Central Park fencing with Mahlendorf. “And he’s right!”

Wednesday’s rain harkened back to a previous ride, four or five years ago, for both Erb and Mahlendorf.

On that RAGBRAI, there was rain for 65 miles and lightening in Waterloo when Mahlendorf arrived at Erb’s trailer cloaked in a giant black poncho.

“She looked at me and said, ‘This wasn’t in the color brochure,'” Erb said. “That is probably as negative as I’ve ever heard from Carol.”

“I really meant it,” Mahlendorf added.

“She will always come in and say hi, and it’s a bright smile — you know that you have a friend, even though you have your next 15,000 friends, you know that you really have that friend who’s got your back,” Erb said.

“Sometimes I come in when I get off the ride, like, ‘Mom, I’m home’,” Mahlendorf joked. “You have somebody who cares whether you live or die — she’s my person.”

Mahlendorf remembers the earlier RAGBRAIs as a “completely different event” — cutoff denim shorts, a crowd of 3,000 people, “Maybe 10 helmets.”

She also rode across the U.S. with 300 other riders in 1995 to celebrate Iowa’s birthday — “I wanted to see if I could do it, and I did!” Mahlendorf said.

“There’s nothing else like RAGBRAI. It’s the people — there are really no crabby people on RAGBRAI,” she added. “I’ve made friends from all over the country, and the only time I see them is this week.”

So when Erb and Mahlendorf leave Charles City on Thursday morning, they’ll know who’s waiting to hear from them in Cresco that night.

“She’s my person.”