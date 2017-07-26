Burglary leads to violence in night time breaking and entering

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Tuesday, July 25, at 9:27 p.m. the Charles City Police Department received a 911 call about armed intruders inside a home on the 400 block of B Street.

The person calling was inside of closet.

The caller said that three people possible armed inside the residence, said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.

“Officers arrived at the residents and did find that somebody that was trying to climb out a window,” Anderson said. “After they announced they’re presence, he had what appeared to be a firearm in his hand, he ended up throwing it down and off the roof.”

The firearm turned out to be a pellet gun, Anderson said.

Three individuals, Michael Jackson, 19, DeAngelo Hawkins, 20, and Andre Johnson,29, were inside the house that did not live there.

All three are residents of Charles City.

During the burglary, two residents got out of the home and went to local business where one was taken to a hospital for medical care, where they received staples in their head.

The injury may have been cause by an assault inside the house, Anderson said.

The officers were able to take the three males into custody at the residence, all three were arrested and charged with 1st degree burglary and interference with official acts.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Nora Springs Police Department assisted.

The act was not a random, but a premeditated action, Anderson said.