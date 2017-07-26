The Air Force invades RAGBRAI

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The United States Air Force has become a fixture during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

There are 131 Air Force riders and 16 people driving to support the group.

The Air Force has been a friendly sight on RAGBRAI since 1995, and has used the event as public relations and recruiting tool.

Chris Rabago, is an airmen out of Whiteman Air Force Base Missouri, and is one nine members on the team from Whiteman.

Rabago originally comes from San Antonio, Texas, and will be sharing dinner with a group of children from Des Moines called the Dream Team.

The Dream Team is a non-profit organizayion that takes teenagers in underprivileged situations and teaches them leadership skills and mentors them, said Dream Team Director Regina Montgomery.

“The Air Force is a perfect opportunity for us to show them even more positive adult role models,” Montgomery said. “The youth are super excited to partner with Air Force.”

The Air Force team is made up of reservists, retirees and active duty on leave for the occasion.

“We have a little bit of everyone coming out and representing the Air Force,” Rabago said.

The members provide their own bikes, uniform, meals and transportation. The Air Force provides the time off.

Air Force RAGBRAI Team Director Larry Gallo heard about the Dream Team and how the organization sponsors the team of teenagers in RAGBRAI. He found that had some things in common.

“I just wanted to see if Air Force could come in and maybe supplement what they’re doing,” Gallo said. “Maybe do a little mentoring or just tell them about the Air Force.”

In the past the Air Force has helped out members of the Dream Team on RAGBRAI with flats and bikes on the road, Montgomery said.

“They’re really the guardian angels because you feel safer, because you know right away there’s going to be an Air Force member to help you,” Montgomery said. “But, they’re very humble, which is great.”

Gallo doesn’t look at the youths as underprivileged. Instead he wants to focus providing direction for the teenagers, he said.

“Because each person that’s in the Air Force has their own story, and some of them are similar to these individuals,” Gallo said. “We just want to give them a ray of hope.”

Montgomery and the Dream Team have been teaching the teenagers goal setting, she said.

“In February we set the goal of riding a thousand miles in training,” Montgomery said. “The Air Force is the perfect goal-setting example, because these men and women have set a goal in their lives.”

The Dream Team is sponsored by RAGBRAI, Bike World, the YMCA and individuals and bike teams, Montgomery said.

“Cycling teaches them to keep your head down, change your gears and get up that hill,” Montgomery said.

The Air Force and Dream Team aren’t necessarily riding together all week, but they are sharing a meal at the Elk Lodge.

When the Air Force team sees one of the Dream Team at a drive through town, or overnight town, they’ll stop and talk with them, Gallo said.

“Dinner is just a way to sit down and all have the same topic and the same thing in common tonight,” Gallo said. “When you share a meal with somebody it’s a special time.”