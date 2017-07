Raymond M. Schroder, age 69 of Perham died Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Perham. Visitation will be Monday, July 31, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 all at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Ottertail, MN. Burial will be in the Perham Village Cemetery at a later date.

