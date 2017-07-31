Charles City will get a new mayor, but who?

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Mayor James Erb has said he has no intention to run for re-election. In that power vacuum at least two people have declared their intentions to replace him, and one more is considering it.

Filing for the city elections is not yet open, but Matt Lovik and Dean Andrews both say they will run.

Lovik for Mayor

Many people may have noticed signs along Clark Street and others in Charles City advertising “Lovik for Mayor.”

Matt Lovik is a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy who lives in Charles City and says he is running. He made an appearance at the Charles City Fourth of July parade.

He was born and raised in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in 2005.

Lovik said he has been involved with public service his entire adult life.

“Growing up I’ve alway wanted to help people,” he said.

Law enforcement was something that Lovik pursued at a young age and was a goal of his, he said.

During an English class, Lovik had to be involved in a job shadow program, and he shadowed Rick Lynch, then Floyd County sheriff.

Lynch advised Lovik to pursue a job as a jailer or dispatcher after high school to get into law enforcement because he couldn’t join until he was 21.

“At that time a jail position became open for a part-time jailer,” Lovik said.

He got the job two days before he graduated from high school.

From there he became a reserve officer, and a court room security officer, until eventually a full-time deputy position came open in 2011 and he’s been there ever since.

After Sheriff Jeff Crooks was elected he had a meeting with Lovik and others.

“He wanted us to do more for our community,” Lovik said.

Lovik had been on second shift, but he got switched to first shift with the changing of the guard.

“I wanted to do more for the city,” Lovik said. “I started researching the mayor.”

After exploring what he’d need to do and the hours he’d need to put in, he found that he could be both the mayor and a deputy.

“Instead of sitting there talking about what could be done and changed, why not actually put yourself in the spot to make some changes,” Lovik said. “So that’s what I wanted to do.”

Currently there is a “Matt Lovik for Mayor of Charles City” Facebook group with over 200 members.

Lovik wants to continue to move the city forward in a positive manner, he said.

“It is a beautiful city and it’s a great city,” Lovik said.

Public housing is an issue that Lovik wants to look into, he said.

“The biggest problem with public housing is people who violate the guidelines,” Lovik said. “It’s a great program, and it truly does help people.”

Lovik wants to stop people from abusing it and use it for a lifestyle, he said.

“That’s not something our community looks for,” he said.

Lovik supports a current ordinance being considered by the Charles City Council to punish chronic nuisance violators.

“I think it’d be a great tool to move the city forward,” he said.

“It’s all about ideas,” Lovik said. “I want to be available for the public.”

Doing more has been Lovik’s motto that he hopes to bring to the office of the mayor.

Dr. Andrews

Dean Andrews was on the Charles City Council from 1994 to 2012 and was part of the efforts to create the whitewater course and the sculpture “Revival.”

Andrews gave a speech presenting the sculpture to the public on July 1, introducing David Williamson, the sculptor who helped guide the community-designed project.

“I enjoy doing things to make the community better,” Andrews said.

Prior to being on the council Andrews was on the library board.

“After being on the library board for a while some people encouraged me to run for City ouncil,” Andrews said.

Andrews has been a dentist in Charles City since 1977, when he moved here 40 years ago.

“I came to Charles City out of dental school,” he said.

He’s running for mayor at the urging of several community members and City Council members as well, he said.

He first was elected as a council member in 1994, when there was a massive turn in Charles City politics, and nine people ran for the five seats on the council and three people ran for the mayor.

Council terms weren’t staggered in 1994, so the every seat was up for re-election, Andrews said.

“Just one councilman from the previous council was re-elected,” he said. He was one of the new members, along with Jeff Sisson as mayor.

After winning several more elections, Andrews decided not to seek re-election in 2012.

“I just figured, I’d done it long enough,” Andrews said. “”I just thought that it was time for somebody different.”

As of right now Andrews doesn’t have any policy positions, only a progressive attitude and a desire to keep Charles City moving forward, he said.

“I think the council now is a pretty positive group,” Andrews said. “I’d like to continue in that vein. I don’t see a lot of things wrong that we have to fix.”

Andrews is slowing down his dental practice and will have more time to be mayor if elected, he said.

“I like doing things that make our community a better place to live,” Andrews said. “That’s my philosophy behind running for mayor.”

Another maybe

Jason Daniels, owner of Daniels Auto Collision, has also expressed interest in running for mayor, but said Monday he has not committed to a campaign.

Daniels made an announcement on Facebook earlier declaring his candidacy.

