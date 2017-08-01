Charles City school registration goes high tech

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Community School District parents may find it easier and less time-consuming to get their children registered for school this year.

Beginning Monday, July 31, all school registration forms and information updates are now able be filled out online. Fees can be paid that way as well.

“Parents know what it’s like, standing in long lines, shuffling from one station to another, back and forth,” during the old way to register students, said Superintendent Dan Cox.

“Then our staff would have to enter all that information into the system,” he said.

The new registration process is the next step in an online student information system that has continually become more capable over the years, Cox said.

“We’ve been incrementally offering parents and guardians opportunities to do more online,” he said. “It’s more convenient for parents.”

Online registration should save the district money through the reduction in staff time required to input all the student and family information that would have been submitted on paper under the old system, he said.

Cox said the district realizes that not every family in the system has access to a computer or to the internet at home, “although you’d be hard-pressed to find someone without at least a smartphone,” he said.

The district will have staff available Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8-9, at the middle school to help anyone who does not have access to the internet or who doesn’t want to input information on a small phone screen.

In addition to entering information, parents or guardians will be able to pay registration fees online, Cox said. Previously there was an additional charge to make payments to the school district online, but that has been eliminated.

Beyond the registration period, which runs through Aug. 9, parents will be able to make changes in their student or family information as it becomes necessary, and they will also be able to perform other financial transactions.

“Parents can go in and put money in a student’s lunch account instead of sending a check and hoping the child doesn’t lose it along the way,” Cox said.

He said no security concerns have been brought to the district’s attention with the online system.