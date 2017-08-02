Charley Western Bridge continues to deteriorate

“Right now we just have to work through the process,” Fallis said. “We understand the bridge is not a stable structure.”

The Army Corps is looking into the historical significance of the Charley Western Bridge before anything can move forward.

“We have contracted with a firm that will do that work to see if the bridge will have any historical significance,” Fallis said. “Then they’ll make a decision on anything else.”

The Charley Western Trail Bridge was built in 1910, originally as a railroad bridge. Since then it has become a pedestrian bridge, and was the primary vehicle emergency route during floods.

DNR permission for demolition has been stalled since the DNR found that the wood turtle, which is state-endangered, could be at risk and informed Charles City that an environmental assessment is needed for the area by a trained biologist

“There’s a potential possibility that the Cedar River may be a habitat” for the turtle, Fallis said.

The preparation for eventual demolition is being handled by Calhoun Burns and Associates.

Calhoun Burns met with Stantec Consulting, a firm suggested by the DNR, for further research on the turtle question. Stantec prepared a three-part proposal for the city to consider: • The first task looks at whether the portion of the Cedar River running through Charles City is home to the wood turtle. That portion is estimated to cost $1,900. If there is no portion of the area habitable by the wood turtle, no more tasks are needed. • The second task looks at a plan to avoid affecting the wood turtle if there are suitable habitats in and around the Charley Western Trail Bridge area. That task is estimated to cost $2,500.