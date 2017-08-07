GALLERY: Rubber ducks raise bucks for youth group

Numbered rubber ducks are ready to be dumped into the Cedar River for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Rubber Duck Race Friday evening in Charles City. Press photo by Amber Hicks
People watch rubber ducks float down the Cedar River in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Rubber Duck Race. The numbered ducks that finished first won prizes for the people who "adopted" them. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Yellow rubber ducks dot the Cedar River Friday evening, racing for the finish line. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Ducks are collected at the end of the Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Rubber Duck Race Friday night in Charles City. Press photo by Amber Hicks.
People collect rubber ducks at the end of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Rubber Duck Race. The numbered ducks that finished first won prizes for the people who "adopted" them. Press photo by Amber Hicks
Rubber ducks are dumped into the Cedar River from Main Street Bridge at the start of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Rubber Duck Race. The numbered ducks that finished first won prizes for the people who "adopted" them. Press photo by Amber Hicks
The Cedar River was dotted with bobbing, swirling, bouncing little yellow rubber ducks Friday evening after more than 700 of the numbered toys were dumped as part of an annual fundraiser.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Rubber Duck Race netted about $3,500 for the organization, said Tracey Southall, special events director for the group.

People were able to “adopt” a lone duck, a “six-quack” or a “feathered flock” of 25 for various donations to Big Brothers.

The first rubber duckies to make it through the whitewater course and to the finish line won prizes for the person who adopted them.

Prizes went to:

• First: $500 cash — Julie DeBower.

• Second: 10-foot Viper kayak — Dennis Carr.

• Third: Iowa Hawkeyes Cornhole game set — Naomi Bienfang.

• Fourth: UNI football tickets — Karen and Dennis Shearman.

• Fifth and sixth: $25 Casey’s General Store gift cards — Benjamin Scholl; Mary Berry.

• Seventh: $25 Hy-Vee gift card — Danielle DeBower.

• Eighth and ninth: $25 Iowa Wireless gift certificates — Benjamin Scholl; Sierra Walker.

• 10th: $10 Kwik Star gift certificate — Michelle Sweet.

• 11th: The Barber Cave gift certificates — Doug Miller.

• Last duck – Bayou Bend Mini Golf gift basket — Bryan Stone.

