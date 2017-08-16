Fundraising begins for Tosanak cabin

The Floyd County Conservation Board will begin to raise money for a new cabin at the Tosanak Recreation Area.

The total cost is estimated to be $120,000, and contributions will be considered tax deductible, according to a pamphlet used to raise money for the project.

The board met several months ago and decided to look into buying a cabin.

The cabin will be built on a ridge overlooking the Shell Rock River.

The cabin, which will have log siding, is set to be built near a now defunct pool filled with sand near the river.

The 1,100-square-foot cabin is set to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and will be handicapped-accessible.

The cabin will be completely modern.

Funding for the project will come from private donations and grants.

In the 17 counties of Northeast Iowa, only two have cabins from their county conservation boards.