Back to School Bash offers free school supplies on Friday

Staff report

The sixth annual Back to School Bash pops up on Friday in Central Park — and families will want to line up early for the free school supplies.

Volunteers and the Proud Parents Association will offer backpacks full of 16 different types of free school supplies, based off of the Charles City Community School District’s supply list. The annual event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., and offers attendees a free lunch, music, entertainment, games and this year, free shoes for students.

In the past few years, volunteers have run out of supplies to give away quickly, and all school supplies are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The average cost to purchase supplies is between $45 to $60 for families, organizer Keisha Cunnings told the Press. Last year’s event gave away more than 150 book bags full of supplies.

To download school supply lists for the Charles City Middle School, Lincoln and Washington Elementary schools, visit www.charlescityschools.org.

Items available this year include:

• Backpacks

• Washable markers

• Elmers glue

• Glue sticks

• Two-pocket folders

• Clear water bottles (plastic)

• 24-count crayons

• Ticonderoga pencils

• Large pink erasers

• Composition notebooks

• Colored pencils

• Plastic pencil boxes

• One-inch three-ring binders

• Spiral notebooks

• Trapper Keepers

• Highlighters