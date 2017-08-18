Suspects in church, YMCA theft case plead guilty

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Two suspects in the May burglaries of a church and the YMCA have entered guilty pleas to the Floyd County court.

Justin Gulian and Jonathan Goodman, both of Charles City, have each pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree burglary after the two allegedly broke into the Charles City YMCA and Trinity United Methodist Church, allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in computers, tools, cash and a television. Trinity United Methodist Church sustained a broken window during the event.

Police alleged Gulian stored the stolen property at a residence and attempted to sell it before he was arrested on June 7.

In response to the guilty pleas, the state is recommending the court dismiss three more charges against Gulian and two more charges against Goodman, who was arrested June 6.

Both individuals were charged with a count of second-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Gulian is also charged with unauthorized use of a credit card after allegedly stealing a debit/credit card from a gas station on May 6.

The state is recommending a five year suspended prison sentence for Goodman, and supervised probation for three to five years. A plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

In Gulian’s case, the state recommends a five year prison sentence. Gulian is the defendant in a separate Floyd County case: he was charged June 14 with one count of tampering with a witness or juror, an aggravated misdemeanor. Gulian has pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial; a trial will be scheduled at the end of October.