Plunging pooches provide proceeds to PAWs

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Combine four dozen dogs, various balls and other toys and a bunch of people in a swimming pool and you have a sort of canine chaos. In a good way.

The last day of the season at the Charles City swimming pool at Lion’s Field before the facility is drained is traditionally opened up to four-legged swimmers as well as their human companions.

The event is a fundraiser for PAWS, with admittance fees going to the Humane Society organization. All dogs are welcome, as long as they are friendly and up to date on their rabies and distemper shots.

Ryan Kvernevig, 13, of Charles City, was diving into the deep end with K.C., an 8-month-old black Labrador who Ryan said was swimming for the first time.

While K.C. was hesitant at first, the enticement of fetching a ball soon had her launching into the pool.

Kaitlin Peters and Cole Reams of Charles City were at the pool with Rain, a 5-month-old gray Great Dane with piercing blue eyes. The three were enjoying the wading pool as Rain got used to the water.

Julie Taylor of PAWS said there were 48 dogs and 78 people who attended this year’s event.