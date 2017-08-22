National service organization exceeds fundraising goal for Imagine Missions

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Worldwide members of Alpha Delta Kappa have raised more than $53,700 to benefit a Haitian orphanage, thanks to the persistence of several Floyd County residents.

Members of the educators’ honorary organization raised more than $3,000 above the goal for Project T.E.A.C.H. (Training, Educating and Affirming the Children of Haiti). Those funds will go toward building six additional classrooms for a secondary school at Imagine Missions in Croix Des Bouquets, Haiti.

The classrooms will expand the education available to students living in and around Imagine Missions — offering K-12 school full-time on the campus, but also expanding the Saturday trade school and women’s skills program that Imagine Missions offer to community members outside the orphanage.

Construction on the new school facilities will begin this fall, Charles City ADK member Susan Jacob said. Jacob wrote the Project T.E.A.C.H. grant with assistance from other local members and Homes for Haiti organizer Sue Ayers.

Homes for Haiti will return to Imagine Missions on Dec. 29 and stay through early January 2018, with plans to not only replace, the complex’s church roof but to bring solar power to the orphanage. Volunteers will also run small medical missions, as they have in the past.

Floyd County volunteers last visited the site in January 2016, when they installed SafeTHomes designed by Sukup Manufacturing in Imagine Missions. The homes are now used as classrooms and housing for some Imagine Missions staff members.