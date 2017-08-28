CC senior Falyn Knecht approved as student school board member

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City student Falyn Knecht will serve with the Board of Education this year after her application was accepted by board members during Monday’s meeting.

Knecht is a senior at Charles City High School and has previously served on Charles City school district committees, including the 21st Century Task Force last spring, which visited U.S. high schools to research facility designs for a high school renovation. As a student board member, she will be expected to attend two meetings a month.

Knecht was the only applicant this year, Superintendent Dan Cox told board members.

Board members also approved appointments to the district’s new Labor Management Committee. The committee was created at the request of district support staff to discuss staff issues previously allowed as negotiations under Iowa’s former public employee collective bargaining law, Chapter 20.

The board appointed member Robin Macomber, Cox, district teacher Brenda Bailey, and Brittney Sickles, a Human Resources staff member at Cambrex.

The Board of Education approved an updated version of Cox’s Superintendent contract with the district, with changes attributed to the change in Iowa’s Chapter 20 law. The new contract is a two-year contract, instead of three years as was approved in 2016.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Elections for three school board positions are scheduled for Sept. 12. Missy Freund, Joshua Mack and incumbent Scott Dight are running for election to the board.

Charles City’s homecoming week will be Sept. 18-22.