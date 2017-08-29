Scott Dight seeks re-election to Board of Education

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Board of Education President Scott Dight saw the brand new middle school to completion, along with four other current board members, starting in 2013.

Now, Dight is running for another term on the board to help see new projects through in the district.

Dight is one of three candidates, and the only incumbent, who filed for this year’s board election, to be held Sept. 12.

Dight, Missy Freund and Joshua Mack will run for three open positions on the Charles City Board of Education.

“It’s time to continue moving forward, and I’d like to be a part of that process, to see a new high school,” Dight said.

Dight was raised and graduated high school in Charles City, and served his first term on the Board of Education from 1993-2005. After a few years’ break, Dight ran and was elected again in 2013, and has served as board president for three years.

As to the district’s successes, Dight points to the new Charles City Middle School and the new transportation center as completed facility projects, and initiatives like the Iowa BIG North, Orange Frog staff training and a district-wide pivot to project-based learning styles.

The process of updating the Charles City High School has already begun. The district is holding conversations on what staff members want to see in a rebuild/renovation of the high school, and an architectural firm is working on design concepts for the community to see before going into a bond vote.

Once a date for a bond vote is set, the Charles City district will ask the public to vote on whether the district could raise the property tax levy up to a certain limit. That won’t be settled on until the architects present recommendations to the new Board of Education after the election.

“The time frame as far as a bond vote is still up in the air,” Dight said. “It all depends on how this process goes and potential public reaction, which so far has been fairly positive.”

Board members and district staff experienced a shakeup in state law in February, after the Iowa Legislature passed an overhaul of public workers’ negotiating rights in the midst of contract negotiation season.

The Charles City district administration was able to settle a contract with teachers under the old law; however, contract negotiations with support staff members stalled, and the administration and staff had to sign a negotiations agreement under the new law, which limited negotiations only to wages.

It will take time for the district to fully acclimate to the new law’s boundaries, Dight said.

“With the change in the law and the speed at which contracts were finalized, yeah, there’s a lot of things that need to be continued” to discuss, Dight said. “It’ll take some time to continue moving forward with the teachers, because they’ll have to adjust to the new law of only salary negotiations.”

A change in state law isn’t the only uncertainty the state of Iowa placed on school districts. The Board of Education will likely continue navigating low state aid funding per student for public schools, Dight said.

“What that may look like as far as any potential growth for funding — that always makes board members nervous. Part of that is why we go to Des Moines and have communications with legislators,” Dight said.

Community members with questions about the board issues are always welcome to contact a board member, Dight said.

“We’ve appreciated the public support. We have a lot of support in the community as evidenced by the social media feedback,” Dight said. “We hope that as we continue to be good stewards of their money and the future of their children, they continue to support us.”