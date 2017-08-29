Missy Freund running for election to Board of Education

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Missy Freund is running for the Charles City Board of Education with the perspective of district parents in mind.

Freund is one of three candidates who filed for this year’s board election, to be held Sept. 12. Freund, Joshua Mack and incumbent Scott Dight will run uncontested on the ballot for three open positions on the Charles City Board of Education.

Freund has lived in Charles City for the last 11 years, and spent part of her childhood in Charles City before moving north to Minnesota.

She has two daughters, in fifth and third grades in the Charles City Community School District, and works for the Jeremy Heyer-Edward Jones office in town. Freund also serves on the Charles City Chamber of Commerce board and the outreach committee through Community Revitalization.

Freund said she decided to run for the Board of Education after district Superintendent Dan Cox came to speak at the Chamber of Commerce board. She had attended several school board meetings during the 2016-2017 school year to speak on behalf of her daughter when the district reviewed it’s life-threatening allergy policies.

“I’ve always liked being involved in the community wherever I can be, and I’m not directly involved with anything at the school at this time,” Freund said. “I was really impressed with how well the board worked with me” on the allergy policy.

“I think the biggest strength for me is the fact that I am a parent, so I’m always going to have the students’ best interests in mind. Obviously it’s something that’s important to me,” she said.

Freund said she anticipated learning more and hearing design recommendations on a potential high school renovation or rebuild if she is elected, and digging deeper into research the current Board of Education has already done on potential designs.

“I’m excited with the fact that the board is doing a lot of research and looking at other communities that have done some of these projects,” Freund said. “I’m at a point now where I’m ready to listen. I want to hear what staff needs are, what the student needs are, and be a part of that discussion.”

Regarding land purchased for a future athletic complex, Freund said she trusted the current task force, which is researching design and fundraising concepts which will soon be presented to the school board.

“Right now, the committee that’s working on that project is doing a great job dividing their resources toward, half are doing fundraising and half are doing project planning. I know they’ve been doing site visits too,” Freund said. “I have faith in them that they will come up with some good ideas to present to the board.”

Freund pointed to the Chromebook her daughter now brings home from school as an example of how the district helps students adapt to new technology.

“I think it’s exciting. You look at the world around us, and if we’re not teaching our kids (how to use technology) they will be at a disadvantage going into something after high school, whether it be college or going into the work force,” Freund said. “I think it’s great that our district is looking ahead at those things.

“Right now, our school district is moving in a good direction,” Freund said. “I’m happy to be a part of that and to see things continue to move in a positive direction.”