Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking more ’bigs’

Want to have a positive impact on a young person’s life? And yours?

Big Brothers Big Sisters says it has the way.

The organization held recruitment events this week in Charles City, looking for men and women who can devote time to mentoring boys and girls in the community.

Laura Yeats, program director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, said they got about a dozen people who were interested in supporting the group, including by getting more information on becoming “bigs” themselves or by inviting the organization into their businesses to provide more information.

And the YMCA agreed to let Big Brother-Little Brother and Big Sister-Little Sister matches use its facilities for free for match events, Yeats said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has had an office in Charles City since 2016 when it took over for Caring Connections to provide mentoring opportunities in Floyd and Butler counties.

“We’re somewhat new to the area so we’re trying to drum up interest,” Yeats said. “We want to let people know, ‘Hey, we’re here!’ and offer a chance to make a bond and make a difference in a kid’s life.”

She said there are currently 13 big-little matches in the community, with more of them being Big Sister-Little Sister matches.

“There’s more Big Sisters,” Yeats said. “Getting Big Brothers is always trickier. Potential Big Sisters are more willing to come to us.

“On the other hand,” she said, “there are more Little Brothers who need matches.”

To help meet that need, the organization allows Big Sister-Little Brother matches up to age 9, Yeats said.

Two programs are available — school based and community based.

The school-based program asks mentors to give about an hour a week during school to be with their mentee. The program is open to students in grades kindergarten through 10th.

The community-based program asks for at least four hours a month for interaction between the big and the little, and is open to kids age 6 to 13.

“The community program is a little more fluid,” Yeats said, and offers opportunities for a wide range of activities for the big-little matches.

Both programs ask for an 18-month commitment.

“Research shows it takes about a year to form a good relationship and have an impact,” Yeats said.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters must be at least 18 years old and go through an interview and a background check.

Many matches go on for years, and sometimes form friendships that last a lifetime. The bigs often attend their littles’ graduations, and some littles have been in their bigs’ weddings, Yeats said.

“They can become like part of the family,” she added.

She gave the example of one boy who started in the program in second grade. He recently graduated from high school and was excited because he is now old enough to be a Big Brother to some other boy. His own big was at commencement to see him graduate.

Yeats said Big Brothers Big Sisters is unique among mentoring programs in the amount of time it devotes to making sure personalities and interests mesh between bigs and littles, and in the amount of support it gives to matches to help ensure a successful relationship.

The first year of the match the big and the little as well as the little’s parent or parents are contacted every month to see if there are any conflicts or other problems. After that they are contacted every three months.

“Every match is assigned a match support specialist,” Yeats said. “We try to build a relationship with each of our matches.”

The group also offers regular match activities such as parties, picnics and game nights to provide low- or no-cost activities.

“We’re really happy to be here” in Floyd County, Yeats said. “Charles City has been very welcoming to us. We want to keep this good thing going and growing — keep having an impact in kids’ lives.”

People interested in more information can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa at its office on the first floor of the Floyd County courthouse, by calling 641-257-6160 or going to www.iowabigs.org.